Intechra Holdings, a Jackson, Miss. company that recycles electronics, said it has raised $30 million in a third round of financing, making it just the latest in a hot trend of green investing.

The funding was led by Richland Ventures, of Nashville, Oxford Bioscience Partners, of Boston, and First Avenue Partners, of Nashville, the company said. Other investors included existing backers Chrysalis Ventures, Sewanee Partners and SJF Ventures. The company has raised about $57 million to date.

This is a mature company. Intechra said it made $100 million in revenue last year from its services.