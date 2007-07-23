CFares, the Redwood Shores, Calif. company that you could call the “Costco” of travel sites, has raised $4.5 million in a first round of venture capital led by Claremont Creek Ventures, and including existing backer Garage Technology Ventures. The company had raised $1.5 million in seed funding last year, and has been looking to raise money ever since.

We first wrote about them here.

Meanwhile, Lessno.com, a Sofia Bulgaria company with offices in New York and London has raised a $4.1 million from Bulgarian venture firm, New Europe Venture Equity, for ticket offerings covering Europe and Asia.

As mentioned, CFares charges you $50 to get access to wholesaler discounts, and the resulting prices are lower than those of other major sites.