Sequoia Capital, the well-known venture capital firm (it backed Google, YouTube among others) has hired three new partners, news first reported by PE Wire.

They are Yuval Baharav, former general manager of corporate development at Amdocs, who joins Sequoia Capital Israel;

Abhay Pandey, former real estate banker at DSP Merrill Lynch, who joins Sequoia Capital India; and Jason Werlin, formerly with TA Associates, who joins Sequoia in the U.S. His focus will be on software and services investments.