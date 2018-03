Check out the latest job listings on VentureBeat. They include the following:

Senior Hacker / All-Star Enginee at Invite Media (Philadelphia, Penn.)

PHP Developer at TokBox, a new video company that launched recently, and which we covered. It is backed by Sequoia, and is housed in YouTube’s old office (San Francisco, Calif.)

Flash Developer at TokBox Inc (San Francisco, Calif.)

Tax Manager, Venture Capital Group, at PwC (San Jose, Calif)