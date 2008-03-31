Want to keep tabs on how much electricity your home is using? Tendril is one of a newer breed of energy-management startups that gives consumers a personal view of their consumption, but is still capable of tying in with and providing information to the utilities providing the power.

The company’s Energy Management System includes both hardware and software, and makes use of the open-source Zigbee and OpenHAN communication protocols to ensure that it’s interoperable with other devices.

The EMS can thus track a device like a thermostat, and report details back to a computer-based interface for the consumer. Tendril announced the beta version of its EMS back in January.

RRE Ventures led the $12 million round, and was joined by Vista Ventures, Access Venture Partners and Appian Ventures. It was Tendril’s second funding round to date. The company is based in Boulder, Colo.