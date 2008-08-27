The Active Network, a company that offers sports community sites like Active.com, has raised an $80 million fifth round of funding, led by existing investor and strategic partner ESPN, with additional funding from venture firms.

The San Diego-based company offers a range of events, marketing and online community services based around participatory sports. It was founded in 1998 and tried to IPO in 2004 before pulling back. It currently makes most of its $102 million in revenue through event transactions, according to what Techcrunch hears.

The company has already raised at least $275 million over its ten-year history. The new funding is for more acquisitions, which the company has already made eleven of since last year.

Canaan Partners, North Bridge Venture Partners, and Performance Equity Partners also participated in this round.