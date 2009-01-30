Exercising its recently raised $20 million third funding round, Artemis Health has licensed non-invasive prenatal diagnostic technology from Stanford University. Initially, it licensed intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology but has mostly been working in stealth mode since.

The acquisition is expected to help Artemis develop a fetal monitoring system superior to a typical amniocentesis. For example, the Stanford technology could help identify trisomy disorders like Down syndrome more easily. In the meantime, Artemis is continuing with internal trials of its diagnostic products and expects to launch its first within a year.

The last investment round, raised in September, came from Sutter Hill Ventures, Alloy Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures.