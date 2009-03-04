Maybe you heard about President Obama’s desire to continue to use his BlackBerry smartphone even after taking office. The problem was that the communication to and from the device was hard to secure, and it was difficult to maintain compliance with various laws surrounding the Presidential office.

One company, Onset Technology, offered the President a solution with its METAmessage Advanced Compliance Tool (ACT) for the BlackBerry. And although the President has yet to take the company up on the offer, it still stands. And many other high profile government groups, including the US House of Representatives, the Senate and NASA, use Onset’s solutions on their smartphones, as do many private businesses.

Today, Onset is announcing a new $3 million round of funding led by the Cedar Fund. Research In Motion (RIM), the makers of the BlackBerry, is Onset’s most high-profile partner, but the company’s solutions are available on all the major US carriers and it is looking to expand its reach. It expects to release new versions of METAmessage ACT for Windows Mobile and Symbian soon and yes, even hopes to make a version for the Apple iPhone in the future.

The technology can scan, block and archive all wireless communication on a device that uses it and keeps companies compliant with regulations like SEC, NASD, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, FINRA and the latest Privacy Act. As smartphones become a primary tool for data, this security is increasingly important for many businesses.

The new funds will be used for research and development. The Waltham, Mass.-headquartered company previously raised a $2 million round in 2002 and prior to that had raised $12.5 million in two previous rounds. The Challenge Fund and Jerusalem Global Ventures also participated in this latest round.

