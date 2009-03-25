Here’s the latest action:

Google tweaks search result layouts — The search giant says it’s deploying a new technology that can understand associations and related concepts. So, for example, if you search for “time travel,” now you might get related terms like “Donnie Darko”. The other change is that search results now have longer snippets, so you can more easily tell what a page contains without having to click on it to find out. Basically, Google will continue to dominate search. The Google Blog has more.

Silly Apple lawsuit, take 3,384 — A Swiss company is claiming Apple is infringing on its patents by selling eBooks in the App Store for the iPhone. The company claims it holds the rights for a touch-screen device to be used as an eBook reader. Perhaps this is why Amazon’s Kindle doesn’t have a touchscreen, but probably not. A touchscreen probably would have made that device even more insanely expensive. AppleInsider has more.

Twitter title tweak — The micro-messaging service has tweaked the way it displays user name both in profiles and in the browser window. So now, instead of seeing “MG Siegler,” you see, “MG Siegler (parislemon).” This apparently is for better search engine juice, according to TechCrunch.

Eric Schmidt loves to fly, and it shows — Google’s chief executive apparently spent over $100,000 on airplanes chartered by Google for him and his friends and family, according to MediaMemo. This number is way up over previous years’ (such as the roughly $4,000 listed last year), so either Schmidt is traveling a lot more, or a lot farther, or both. More importantly, I need to remember to befriend Eric Schmidt before my next vacation.

IE8 is the “best” at blocking malware — Or as Google’s Matt Cutts perhaps more appropriately phrased it on FriendFeed, “Microsoft-sponsored study claims Microsoft is best at detecting malware.”

Twitter vs. Facebook, a top user showdown — AllFacebook compares the top users on Twitter to their popularity on Facebook and vice versa. The results? Facebook is huge for products, Twitter isn’t . . . yet.

Apple’s netbook will flop — So says The Street’s Scott Moritz. Of course, the device isn’t even real yet, but he believes it will ultimately be too expensive. Probably. But that doesn’t stop people from buying other Apple products.

iTunes turns on movie/TV recommendations — The new iTunes 8.1 software was slated to ship with movies and television show “genius” recommendations, but they were nowhere to be found. Now, they’ve been activated. MacRumors has more.