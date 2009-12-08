

Daylife, a company that gives online publishers access to content from some 8,000 media sources, is making it easier to run entire sections of curated content.

The New York company, which launched in 2007, so far has let publishers (from small web-sites to such clients as USA Today and the Washington Post) supplement their own content with third-party reporting, photos, or video. This lets publishers fill out a site without having to produce or gather their own reporting, photos, or video.

The company’s new tools make it even easier to automate the content publishing process:

SmartSections — Does your site need a section on travel? Basketball? Autism? Daylife has hundreds of prepared sections on specific topics that can be used as-is, or customized to fit into an existing site. If you can’t stand the thought of, say, a shrinkwrapped autism section on your site, you can customize your own, or adapt the existing one. My favorite is the section devoted entirely to NPR journalist / Internet space princess Xeni Jardin. There’s even one on Techmeme, allowing you to keep up on news about the popular news-about-news site. (If Techmeme links to it and the Internet implodes, don’t blame me. SmartTopics — Another type of what publishers boringly call “content verticals” are those that focus on one narrow topic, such as Lady Gaga or — much more originally — Maine governor John Baldacci. Compared to SmartSections, these pages aren’t meant to be news streams, but rather one-stop shops for all things Baldacci. News, videos, photos, they’re all pre-posted here

Daylife, a 26-person company led by CEO Upendra Shardanand, has so far raised $15 million in funding, most recently $4 million from Getty Images. The New York-based company launched in 2007 and was originally known as NewsDB.

