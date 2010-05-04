Here’s the latest action:

Startups snap up SF real estate — The South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood in San Francisco saw a strong real estate market in the first quarter of 2010, with transaction amounts increasing, and cheap sublease spaces being readily absorbed. See the full report here.

News Corp earnings beat expectations — The release of the film “Avatar” under the banner of the media company’s film unit, pushed revenues to $8.8 billion, topping analyst predictions of $8.23 billion. Peter Kafka at All Things D takes a closer look.

K9 raises $6.25M to seed startups — The extremely early-stage fund launched today with plans to distribute $100,000 to $250,000 to portfolio companies, which already include CrowdFlower, Twilio and DNAnexus.

IDC selling for $3.4B — The financial market data service is being sold to private equity firmsWarburg Pincus and Silver Lake. The deal is a sign that liquidity is returning the private equity market, allowing larger firms to complete bigger buyouts.

Google debuts analytics App Gallery — To give its analytics users even more tools to slice and dice traffic data into actionable information, the search company says it will be launching its own data-centric App Gallery, inviting submissions from third-party developers across 12 categories.

Google getting into the e-book business — The search giant says it will start selling electronic books by the end of July this year, bringing it into direct competition with Amazon, Apple and Barnes & Noble. The WSJ has more.

Adobe showcases its own tablets — Despite the debacle with Apple over Flash, Adobe took the opportunity afforded by the Web 2.0 Expo to show off its Android-based tablet prototypes, particularly their Adobe Flash and Air capabilities that the iPad lacks.

Intel lifts the lid on Light Peak laptops — The computing company unveiled its new Light Peak technology capable of transmitting data at a lightning-fast 10 gigabytes per second. The idea is for it to one day replace USB, DisplayPort and HDMI interconnects.

Dropbox releases goodies — The cross-platform file-sharing tool has debuted its API for Android and mobile applications, making it much easier to sync information across multiple devices. TechCrunch has more.

Local governments rally money for V-Vehicle — With the goal to build low-cost, highly fuel-efficient cars, the company has mustered $15 million from Ouachita Parish, La., where it plans to build its products. V-Vehicle has impressive backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and oil magnate T. Boone Pickens.