This post is sponsored by Geo-Loco.

With the success of smartphones, cloud-based platforms like SimpleGeo, and “contextual” data from sources like GeoIQ and Factual, location-aware mobile devices and solutions have reached a tipping point. Consumers are accepting and using the technology, and location intelligence is bringing the benefits of “hyper-local” to media and advertising through apps like Foursquare’s just announced Radar.

Executives from Google, Starbucks, Facebook and Foursquare will join investors and entrepreneurs to address these topics in a highly interactive setting.

VentureBeat readers can register here with discount code vb25 to receive a 25% discount.

Conference topics include:

– The Future(s) of Location Based Services

– The Brands are Coming, the Brands are Coming!

– Tap, Tap: Is the NFC Tipping Point Finally Here?

– The Future of Geo-Loco Investment

– Daily Deals Suck! Why and What to Do about It

– The Future of Mobile-Loco Commerce

– The Great Indoors: the Future of Indoor LBS & LBA

– API overload: Making $$$$ and Sense with Data

– Context, and Infrastructure

By fostering discussion, interaction and exchange among startups, businesses, and investors, GeoLoco offers a unique forum to explore, learn about and capitalize on important new developments and opportunities in geo- and location-based services.

[Source: Dr. Phil Hendrix, director immr and GigaOm Pro analyst]