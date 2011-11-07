Google TV, the search giant’s combo hardware-software entertainment endeavor, could be on its way to attracting a larger male customer base, as porn studio Vivid Entertainment is now streaming sexually explicit content to television sets by way of a Google TV application.

Vivid for Google TV promises Vivid subscribers free access to porn 24 hours a day — in high definition, no less. Programming includes adult movies, celebrity sex tapes, XXX parodies of popular superheroes and educational videos (of the adult variety, presumably), according to the announcement.

The dedicated channel for porn is said to be the first of its kind and will up the sex appeal of Google’s modest entertainment platform.

“Vivid for Google TV gives our fans a new way to enjoy Vivid movies in high quality HD and with other benefits that provide a very appealing, highly enjoyable, and user friendly experience,” Steven Hirsch, co-founder and co-chairman of Vivid, said. “We spent more than a year developing a code base for a robust, standalone Internet-TV channel with a friendly interface for the consumer.”

Google TV has heretofore underwhelmed consumers, but it’s just been revamped with an improved interface and Android applications. Sounds enticing, right? Okay, maybe not. So perhaps porn will better help the Google TV cause. At the very least, splashy headlines announcing free porn will net Google TV some much-needed press and attention.