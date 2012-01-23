This sponsored post is produced by Singularity University.

Advances in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital manufacturing are undoubtedly going to revolutionize manufacturing during this decade, enabling us to design and “print” complex products and “manufacture” these in our own homes. Exponentially advancing technologies will provide major new opportunities for entrepreneurs to create world-changing technologies, but they also may threaten industries and jobs around the world.

What are these technologies, where exactly do the opportunities lie, and where will the jobs go? These are some of the topics that Autodesk CEO Carl Bass and Singularity University VP of Academics and Innovation Vivek Wadhwa will discuss in the next Which Way Next? live webcast from Singularity University on Tuesday, January 24th at 12:00 pm Pacific Time.

Register in advance to participate in the live webcast at: www.singularityu.org

Media contact: Diane Murphy (diane@singularityu.org). Media is invited online as well as in person at Singularity University, NASA Research Park, Mountain View, CA

Which Way Next?, produced by Singularity University, is sponsored by VentureBeat.