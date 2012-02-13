As our DEMO world tour rolls on, we continue to add more stops along the way. Next up is Chicago where we’ll be on February 27.

We know Chicago has turned into a hive of startup talent, so it seemed like the logical place to go to meet up-and-coming innovators. This will be our first time out that way, so if you’re building the next big tech company in Chicago, we want to meet with you.

While in town, we’ll be partnering up with Tom Hawes and Millie Tadewaldt of Sandbox Industries, the new Chicago-based incubator and investment firm.

Like us, Sandbox wants to see the best new companies the city has to offer, so if you’re interested in meeting with Tom, Millie, and me (I’m with VentureBeat and DEMO), please fill out this form, and we’ll be in touch with more details shortly.

We’ve been traveling the globe for the past few months and meeting with as many entrepreneurs as possible along the way, all in preparation for the upcoming DEMO conference in April. Last week, we visited Boulder and Palo Alto, and soon we’ll be making trips to Boston, Austin, Detroit, and LA. DEMO’s Executive Producer, Matt Marshall, will actually be off in Singapore while I’m exploring the Midwest. More information on all of those trips is soon to come.

We’re looking forward to seeing you in Chicago on the 27th!