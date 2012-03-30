Social media darling Pinterest is dominated by female users. Men, for the most part, haven’t yet been attracted to the concept of “pinning” pictures they like and sharing them. But Snatchly, a recently launched Pinterest imitator, might have found a way to get guys to keep coming back: porn.

“Our intentions for Snatchly were pretty simple: a Pinterest that men would use,” Snatchly co-founder Neil Notts told VentureBeat via e-mail. (Notts isn’t his real name.)

While a few other Pinterest-like sites including Manteresting and Gentlemint are catering to men, both sites are devoid of sexual content. Regardless of whether or not we want to admit it, the internet is chock-full of pornography. Online porn is so popular, Egypt felt the need to ban it this week. (Good luck with that, Egypt.) So what’s a fellow to do who wants to use a Pinterest-y site where explicit content is allowed? Get a load of Snatchly.

“We didn’t think masculine colors and manly categories like ‘cars,’ ‘gadgets,’ and ‘cigars’ would be enough, so we went with pastel colors and porn,” Notts said.

Snatchly was launched on February 13 by two men who work for Los Angeles-based startups. The two have requested anonymity because they work full-time jobs at other companies and would rather not be associated with this project unless it becomes a smash. A screen grab of the site tells you why they might want to remain under-the-rader for now:

Notts and his partner’s idea seems to be catching on with online users. The site has so far registered more than 15,000 users and attracted more than 100,000 unique visitors. However, even with the users and eyeballs coming to the site, it will need to find a way to make money. Notts says he and his partner have some ideas, but want to make sure that the site remains “clean and unintrusive.”

“There are existing adult affiliate instruments that we could plug into similar to Pinterest via Skimlinks,” Notts said. “We’re also exploring the idea of sponsored snatches, boards, or even sections.”

Another “Pinterest for porn” site called Pornterest exists, but it’s relatively flaccid when it comes to features. Snatchly steps up that general idea and makes it even more perversely brilliant. It works almost exactly like Pinterest, but the most popular content on the site alternates between hard-core and soft-core porn, with pictures and GIFs oozing all over the page. There’s even a new “lightbox” feature borrowed from Facebook and Google+ that lets you cycle through larger photos quickly.

Next up for Snatchly will be adding video “snatches” (its version of “pins”) from a variety of sites. Notts said that next week Snatchly users will be able to see embeddeded Flash and HTML5 videos from sites like “PornHub, YouTube, XVideos, YouPorn, RedTube, Tube8, Beeg, XHamster, Spankwire, BigStar, and many more.”

Sexy woman photo: cardiae/Shutterstock