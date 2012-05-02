Sex.com, the most expensive public domain ever purchased, has just re-launched as yet another Pinterest for porn, joining sites like Snatchly and Pornterest in curating the web’s randiest material. (NSFW links)

While lurid, Sex.com is interesting because in the early years of the Internet, it was the most valuable piece of virtual real estate. The current owners continued that tradition and paid a staggering $13 million to buy the domain name. There’s even a book written about the URL’s ownership changing hands between all kinds of crazy characters.

The revamped site will join the many Pinterest clones that are popping up around the web. Pinterest’s user interface that lets users “pin” photos and videos they like to virtual pin-boards has proven incredibly successful thus far, and it is now the third most popular social network in the U.S.

Sex.com’s smooth operators are optimistic the made-over site will succeed. In its press release announcing the launch, Sex.com claims more than 97 percent of Pinterest accounts are created by women and that the pictures shared are “of very little interest to men.”

“Pinterest doesn’t allow adult photos, so we felt there was an opportunity in the marketplace for such a service, and with the large amount of adult-oriented traffic, we expect to compete with sites like Tumblr and Pinterest over the next 12 months,” said “Fred” of Sex.com, in a statement.

If anything, the new Sex.com is certainly a far cry from the 90s incarnation:

