Guild Wars 2 publisher NCsoft and developer ArenaNet announced today that the long-awaited massively multiplayer online PC title finally has a release date. The sequel to the award-winning and genre-disrupting Guild Wars hits August 28.

The final Beta Weekend Event has also been slotted for July 20-22 and is available to anyone who preorders the game. In addition to the release date announcement, ArenaNet also released the following teaser trailer:

ArenaNet Founder Mike O’Brien said this on the Guild Wars 2 blog:

This is an incredibly momentous day for the studio and for me personally. This journey began in 2007 when we first announced that we were beginning work on Guild Wars 2 and that you wouldn’t be hearing from us for a while. Then in 2010 we unveiled our manifesto for Guild Wars 2: a living, breathing online world that challenges convention, that’s designed for fun instead of grind, and that brings social interaction to a new level in an online world. Through all the long hours and hard decisions, we were bolstered by the knowledge that we were not in this alone. All along you’ve been there for us, cheering us on, supporting us when we needed it, testing early versions of the game, and above all, giving us your honest feedback every step of the way. Guild Wars 2 is a better game for all of the work that our community has put in. Now that we’re just two months away from launch, we’ll spend our remaining time optimizing, polishing, and balancing the game, to ensure that we provide you with the best launch-day experience we possibly can.

