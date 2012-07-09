AlienVault, based in California and Madrid, announced $22.4 million in new funding will go toward bringing open-source security to government, enterprise and education.

The funding coincidentally closed on July 5 — the same day a big Internet security threat loomed due to the DNSChanger virus.

As part of the startup’s third-round of funding, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers managing partner Ted Schlein will join the AlienVault board. The board already includes former Fortify CEO John Jack and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Peter Pace. Schlein — who in the past has supported security firms such as Fortify Software and ArcSight — joins HP security vets the company snagged earlier this year.

This latest funding includes previous AlienVault backers Trident Capital and Adara Venture Partners to bring the total nearly $35 million. The company now counts more than 300 clients, including Telefonica, the city of Los Angeles, and the European Aeronautics and Space Company.

The security management sector is drawing investors like bees to honey. The so-called Security Information and Event Management area is expected to grow 21.9 percent annually and top $2.3 billion by 2014, according to investment firm William Blair & Co. figures.