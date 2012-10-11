You may not be able to buy style, but fashion and e-commerce startups are putting in their best effort to help you do so. Today, I saw funding announcements from two men’s fashion companies, dedicated to helping dudes everywhere dress themselves. There was the diamond company that connects expert jewelers with engaged men so they don’t buy a deal-breaking ring, and an online pawn broker that can help you out if the marriage doesn’t work out.

When it comes to buying diamonds online, Ritani is a girl’s best friend

Today, jewelry brand Ritani is wedding the online and offline worlds of engagement ring buying. The company unveiled an innovative e-commerce initiative that lets the betrothed peruse, and design online, with the option to check out the ring in participating stores before purchasing. Ritani also announced today that it has raised $15 million from Cantor Ventures



Skyfire gets another $10M to ease network data strain

Eight months after the mobile web and video optimization company netted $8 million from investors, it's at it again with another $10 million round.Network operators like Skyfire because its cloud-based Rocket Optimizer allows them to decrease the strain of over the top video traffic without the need for hardware build out. The fourth funding round was led by new investor Panorama Capital, along with previous investors Verizon Ventures, Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Attivio nabs $34M to bring all your unstructured data into one place

Attivio, a Boston-based "big data" startup has pulled in $34 million to help customers make sense of their data — whether it's sitting pretty in a database or is strewn haphazardly around the enterprise. This first round of funding is led by Oak Investment Partners, a private equity firm with $8.4 billion in capital under management.

Even online, pawn shops still feel seedy

Online pawn shop borro took $26 million led by Canaan Partners. The company offers loans against personal assets, like art, antiques, jewelry, cars, and wine. It was started in the UK in 2008 and arrived in the US this year. Ribbit Capital also threw in, as well as previous investors Augmentum Capital, Eden Ventures, and Rockridge.

Frank & Oak rescues men from perils of ‘shop til you drop’

Frank & Oak, which designs, manufactures, and distributes its line of men's shirts and accessories, has raised $5 million to make shopping as painless as possible for guys. Every month, the team presents a new collection to its members who shop, receive personalized recommendations, and curated suggestions of what to buy. The funding came from Lightbank, with participation from BDMI and Rho Canada Ventures.

Shutl takes the wait out of online shopping

UK startup Shutl has raised $3.2 million for its e-commerce delivery service. The company offers immediate delivery of online purchases by connecting retailers with local same-day couriers. Customers can shop online and receive their order within a a few hours. The funding will be used to initiate phase two, which means launching in North America. It follows closely on the heels of the $2 million it raised in August. New investors included e.ventures and Notion Capital, with participation from existing investor The UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund, GeoPost, and Hummingbird.

Startup steps into realm of internet titans Facebook and Dropbox

TitanFile clambered onto the scene today with $1.1 million under its belt and a new collaboration product. The startup is working off the fear that private Facebook messages will become public, and offers users a secure communication channel as an alternative. The app lets people message their friends, just by adding their email address. There is a document sharing component as well. TitanFile is based in Canada and received this investment mainly from Innovacorp, a VC firm in Nova Scotia.

Trumaker tailors $1.845 into its ensemble

Trumaker, another online shopping option for men, filed a round of financing with the SEC today. Trumaker takes the measurements of each customer and custom constructs each shirt so its fits perfectly. Men can easily buy shirts they know will fit online. According to the Form D, the company has raised $1.845 million. It has not yet disclosed the investors.

Once you leave the hospital, RightCare makes sure you say out

Discharge doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In the case of hospitals, it is good! Which is why RightCare Solutions has developed technology to improve the discharge process and lower readmission rates. The company uses predictive analytics and cloud-based computing to collect patient health data and determine which patients will have the highest need for continuing care after they leave the hospital. The team founded RightCare at the Wharton School of Business and is based in Pennsylvania. It has raised $1.75 million from Compass Partners and Domain Associates.