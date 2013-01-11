BetterCloud may not be as tasty as a buttercream cloud, or as moisturizing as a whipped shea butter cloud, but it is extremely useful for organizations that run on Google Apps.

BetterCloud announced this morning that it raised $5 million in its first round of financing from Flybridge Capital Partners, Greycroft Partners, and TriBeCa Venture Partners. BetterCloud provides cloud management tools specifically for Google Apps.

Many businesses these days use Google Apps to manage operations, collaborate, store data, and more. BetterCloud’s flagship product FlashPanel gives administrators better knowledge, control and security of their apps to help them work as efficiently as possible. There is also the “Google Gooru” that can answer specific questions and provide training on topics like “how to create a mail merge” and “how to use animations in Google presentations.”

As cloud computing becomes the norm for IT operations, it will be increasingly important for businesses using legacy systems to migrate to the cloud. BetterCloud serves over 15,000 organizations of all sizes, with over 5.5 million users and is growing quickly. With this funding, it will expand its products to cover more of the Google Enterprise Cloud. This brings its total capital raised to $7.25 million, following a $2.2 million angel round in May of 2012.

BetterCloud is based in New York. Read the press release.