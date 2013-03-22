It was the first day of spring this week, and we’re excited to shake off that flu season in exchange for allergy season. Yay!

Investors are thinking along the same lines today, with two big deals in the health sector — one in genome chips that can read your DNA faster than ever before, and one in a company that is revolutionizing your wait at the doctor’s office.

OneMedical gets $30M to bring high-quality healthcare to all Americans

Startup founders often make bold claims about disrupting entire industries. Dr. Tom X Lee is one such entrepreneur, but in this particular case, his company is already shaping the future of healthcare. Dr. Lee is the founder and CEO of One Medical Group, a chain of concierge primary care practices operating under the tagline, “The doctor’s office. Reinvented.” The company took on $30 million in sixth round of funding today. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

New Russian high-tech fund to invest up to $20M in startups across the globe

In a new illustration of the vibrant activity of the Moscow venture scene, Maxim Shekhovtsov and Alexander Zhurba – founders of TexDrive, one of the city’s largest startup accelerators – announced last week the creation of a fund dedicated primarily to IT projects in Russia and around the world. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Genapsys raises $8.5M to sequence your genome on a cheap chip

While it’s remarkable that we can actually sequence entire genomes today, the process remains relatively expensive. Genapsys aims to change that with its Genius system-on-a-chip sequencing technology (above), which is significantly cheaper than the competition and offers dramatically faster turnaround times. The company revealed today it has raised $8.5 million of a $13.5 million round, according to an SEC filing. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Decide.com scoops up $8M from Vulcan Capital & others to further combine ‘big data’ & shopping

Online shopping startup Decide.com has raised $8 million in its third round of funding so it can continue to help consumers find the best site and time to buy products using “big data.” Seattle-based Decide.com claims to sift through more than 230 terabytes of data to find the best-rated products from every major retailer in the United Sates. Maybe more importantly, it also uses that data to predict future prices on 1.6 million products so you can choose the best time to buy. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

RoboteX private security robots gets $2.06M backed by Peter Thiel

RoboteX, a California company building robots for “first responders,” has filled $2.06 million of a desired $5 million round of funding, according to a filing with the SEC. RoboteX was founded in 2007 and creates robots without the use of government funding. Its line of “Avatar” robots are meant to help with security, sometimes in situations that could be dangerous for humans. The website lists examples such as serving papers to a dangerous individual, entering hostage situation, patrolling, investigating suspicious packages, and more. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

