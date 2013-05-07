Fjord, the high-end design firm, has been scooped up by Accenture for an undisclosed sum.

The news was announced today on the company blog. CEO Olof Schybergson writes that the team is excited by the opportunity to work at one of the largest global consulting firms. “It’s almost like graduation day: proud of what I’d achieved, emotional about the past, and facing a new world of possibilities.”

Fjord counts Nokia, Citibank, Harvard Medical School, and PayPal among its clients (the firm was responsible for the redesign of Nokia.com).

The firm’s chief client officer Mark Curtis once remarked that design is sparking a similar revolution to marketing just a few decades ago. “We’re beginning to see the very best products marketing themselves through design,” he said on stage at VentureBeat’s Mobile Summit in April.

Fjord’s 200 or so employees will make the jump, and will join Accenture Interactive, the consulting giant’s design and marketing wing.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions of design studios: Jawbone has added design talent to its team by acquiring Visere, and Google bought husband-and-wife creative studio Mike & Maaike last year.

Top image from a Fjord company retreat via the Fjord blog