NewVoiceMedia has raised $35 million for cloud-based contact center technology.

NewVoiceMedia powers an online network that delivers calls through your existing telephone infrastructure.

Call centers can be expensive to maintain and difficult to scale. NewVoiceMedia’s service helps companies set up cloud contact centers, which cost less than traditional systems and have no specific hardware requirements.

In addition to greater flexibility and cost-efficiency, NewVoiceMedia claims that it gives businesses better visibility into their operations. It offers a suite of tools for monitoring calls and performance data and for driving sales and marketing campaigns.

Businesses of all sizes are increasingly migrating their IT operations to the cloud. Call centers are a key part of customer service, but powering and maintaining legacy systems is expensive and the data is difficult to collect or manage.

Alex Ferrara is the partner at Bessemer Venture Partners who led this round. He said in a blog post this morning that the market for contact center applications and infrastructure is estimated between $4 billion to $10 billion. However contact center software has been slow to move to the cloud.

“We expect to see a 20 million contact center seat market globally and upwards of 30% cloud penetration in the next five years, and we think that NewVoiceMedia will lead the charge,” Ferrara said.

NewVoiceMedia integrates with Salesforce’s Service Cloud and Sales Cloud, to make it easier to contact business leads. The U.K. company works with around 10,000 customers around the world.

NewVoiceMedia raised $26.3 million in January 2013, led by Highland Capital Partners and MMC. This brings NewVoiceMedia’s total funding to $61.3 million.