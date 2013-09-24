A venture capitalist once told me that investing in a startup is like a marriage and that you have to fall in love with the startup team as much as the product.

Which means it was totally appropriate that I was watching Father of the Bride this past weekend. I can only hope these companies and their investors have as strong a relationship as Steve Martin and Diane Keaton one day. Because Franck.

Cash for commerce: Deem raising $100M to sing the ultimate buyer-seller love song

Deem, an ecommerce platform formerly known as Rearden Commerce, is raising a massive $100 million round, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Of that amount, $70 million has already been raised. Deem says it is an “identity-based, location-aware, context-sensitive commerce platform.” In other words, a vast array of services, tools, and marketplaces for commerce, all under one roof. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

P2P lending platform Prosper lines coffers with $25M in new funding

Lending platform Prosper continues to prosper with $25 million of new funding. Prosper powers a peer-to-peer marketplace that connects people who need to borrow money with people who can lend it to them. This round follows closely on the heels of the last one — Prosper closed $20 million in January and has raised nearly $120 million in venture capital since its founding in 2006. Sequoia led this round, with participation from BlackRock. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Former WebEx founder raises $10M to ‘master chaos’ of projects with Moxtra

Today, Moxtra announced that it has closed $10 million in the first round of funding for its mobile content collaboration platform. The product is built around the concept of “shared binders.” Using these binders, you can collect and organize any type of digital content, personalize it, and share and collaborate. The content is synced across multiple devices and extends the capability of other applications, like Evernote and DropBox. Cisco and KDDI led this investment, with participation from Starwood Capital’s Barry Strenlicht. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Frankly gets $6M for its Snapchat-like anonymous texting app

Frankly, the texting equivalent of Snapchat, raised $6 million today. The company’s technology deletes texts and photos as soon as they are viewed by the recipient. These kinds of apps are getting more popular as people value privacy online. Frankly also lets you chat in groups or one-on-one anonymously. The funding comes from SK Planet along with angel investors.

VIPorbit to organize your Apple-device contacts with $1M

If you’re on an Apple device, VIPorbit wants you to manage your contacts on its app instead of in your address book. the company raised $1 million from a number of a angels including TriStar Technology Ventures managing partner Harry R. Jacobson and others. The company is focused on “managing relationships” and was born from a similar product created in the 1980s for Windows. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas.