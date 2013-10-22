Today saw mostly Apple news. I mean, a lot of Apple news. (Trust us, we wrote about it all day.)

Fortunately, the investment world wasn’t too preoccupied to sink some money into some hungry startups. Today’s batch included investments in lots of online publishing related tech, including Outbrain, Teads, and Unbound as well as a health tech startup, a cleaning service, and more!

So without further pause, I give you the Apple-less Funding Daily.

Outbrain scores a fresh $35M round instead of filing an IPO



Content discovery service Outbrain announced that it has raised a new $35 million round of funding today. The round dispells rumors that the company privately began the process of filing for an initial public offering earlier this year. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Teambox takes $5M

Teambox, formerly of Spain and currently of the U.S., has completed a $5 million round of funding. This is the startup’s first round of institutional funding; the round was led by Avalon Ventures with participation from existing investor Data Collective Fund. As you might guess by the name, Teambox is a workplace tool for file sharing, collaboration, and task management. Read more on the Teambox blog.

Sumpto gets $350K

We almost can’t believe this is a real thing, but here goes: Sumpto measures the social media influence of college students. Think of it as a Klout for the underemployed and overly entitled. The idea is that brands will give the “cool” students free stuff, and the cool students will blab endlessly about said stuff, making all the other students want to go buy the stuff with their parents’ money. If this ends up working out for Sumpto, then this is not a world we want to live in. Read more via Sumpto’s press release.

GPS for Health Wellbe scores $1.4M

Wellbe is developing technology that gives patients greater awareness and control over the entire surgical process and helps hospitals improve the care experience. The health-tech startup has raised $1.4 million to build out its Patient Guidance System (PGS) and suite of “Guided CarePath” solutions. Read more on VentureBeat.

Unbound closes $1.95M for its crowdfunded platform

Unbound, the crowdfunding platform for authors, has closed £1.2 million ($1.98 million) in funding today. The site plans to offer authors a platform to raise money for their works, sort of like a kickstarter for books. Read more on GrowthBusiness.co.uk.

Teads raises $5.2M to pepper online publications with video ads

Video advertising platform Teads has raised $5.2 million to fuel its global expansion. Teads positions itself as the “Appnexus of video.” It provides a customizable ad tech platform for buyers and sellers. Its tools not only make it easier to create video ads, but also to serve them to a large audience. Read more on VentureBeat.

Appsee gets $1M for brilliant mobile spying tools

Analytics/app monitoring startup Appsee announced a $1 million seed round of funding from Giza VC and angel investors. Some of Appsee’s tools are everyday business analytics stuff — heatmaps, conversion data, attrition info. But the really cool part is getting to see a video play-by-play of what a user does to make the app crash. Read more on VentureBeat.

Handybook grabs $10M to clean your freakin’ room

Handybook is a dream come true for those of us too busy or too lazy to clean our own homes. The “Uber for home services” startup has swept up $10 million and released a new mobile app today, which lets people easily book on-demand services for cleaning, handyman work, furniture building, movers, and plumbing. Read more on VentureBeat.