Today is Black Friday, the unofficial shopping holiday where people will stand in line for hours and drive all over town just to buy a few items at an exceptionally good price.
Fortunately, we do have the Internet to eliminate most of that running around, so we’ve decided to do a short roundup of all the e-book, digital comics, and movie deals we’ve come across online today.
- Amazon has a slew of popular Kindle books on sale for $1.99 today. I’ve noticed that the majority of them are movie adaptations, including Warm Bodies, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Sideways, Let Me In, and several more. There’s also a selection of $4 biographies and up to 94 percent off combination digital/print magazine subscriptions ($3-$6 each for a year).
- Amazon is also offering the first issue of DC digital-first comic books for free today.
- If you’d rather go with physical books, Amazon is also running a special deal that grants you 30 percent off any book (including graphic novels) with the promo code “bookdeal.”
- ComiXology has a huge sale on Image Comics graphic novels today, with many of them about 60 percent off regular price. Some of the titles include Mind the Gap, Grant Morrison’s Happy, Saga, The Manhattan Projects, and many more. If indie comics aren’t your thing, there’s also a sale on Avengers vs. X-Men, too.
- Again, if you’d rather have printed comic books, DiscountMags is running a sale on all DC comic book series subscriptions, $15 for a year.
- If you’ve got a Nook instead of a Kindle, Barnes & Noble is running perhaps a better digital book sale today, with tons of books you’ve likely been itching to read. (Note to executive editor Dylan Tweney: This includes Fifty Shades of Gray for just $5.)
- Barnes & Noble also has a sale similar to Amazon’s, which entitles you to save 30 percent off one physical book with the code BFriday30.
- If you’d rather watch a movie over the holiday season, Walmart-owned digital video site Vudu is running a special on a bunch of its HDX titles.
- Slashfilm has a good round-up of physical DVDs and Blu-ray movies on sale today.
- And finally, Amazon has some of its most popular TV and movie titles on sale for up to 75 percent off the regular price. That includes the first few seasons of Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, most of these are Lightning Deals, meaning you have a small window of time to scoop them up before they’re gone.