Here’s proof that businesses will dole out cash to learn how you feel about them.

Social media analysis startup Synthesio today announced a $20 million funding round led by Paris-based private equity firm Idinvest Partners. Synthesio’s key offering enables businesses to analyze consumer sentiment on social media and blogs. There are a lot of companies doing this.

Synthesio says its funds will be used for “research and product development.” In addition, the company plans a series of new hires across its New York, London, Paris, and Singapore offices.