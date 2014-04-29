Here’s our roundup of all of the notable funding announcements from today:

These days, the Web is really a web: Applications depend on one another for data and services. Companies increasingly want developers to use their services, and businesses like Apigee make that move possible. No wonder investors keep backing Apigee. Today, the company announced $60 million in new funding.

Read more on VentureBeat: The API is the thing: Apigee raises another $60M

Back in January, the doctors’ social network Doximity already had more members than the American Medical Association. Today, it’s announcing $54 million in new funding for its “LinkedIn for doctors.”

Read more on VentureBeat: With $54M, Doximity’s LinkedIn-for-doctors will add service for nurses, go international

Social startup Sprinklr, which reports it is growing by leaps and bounds, announced today it has raised $40 million in a fourth round of funding and is launching a paid social-media management module.

Read more on VentureBeat: Social-management platform Sprinklr nets $40 million it “didn’t need”

Since 2010, the people at Tidemark have spent lots of time wondering how to bring financial-planning software into the modern age. In building their own version, they chose a cloud-based architecture and made it mobile-friendly, and they added features like infographics to make it useful for lots of people at a company. And today, the company announced a new $32 million funding round, and much of the money will go toward promoting the product and signing up more customers.

Read more on VentureBeat: Tidemark brings playbooks to the boardroom and grabs $32M along the way

Brightpearl has more than 1,300 paying customers and says it has processed more than $1.4 billion in gross merchandise value for those businesses. Brightpearl claims it is doubling its revenue every year. And it has just picked up $10 million in investment capital to speed up product development and expand its sales team.

Read more on VentureBeat: Customers, revenue, and retail growth lift Brightpearl to $10M third round

Software-as-a-service security startup Vorstack secured $5.2 million in venture funding. Vorstack’s SaaS interfaces with clients networks and virtually discerns and prioritizes cyberthreats and attacks that are specifically targeting your company. Customers that use Vorstack’s platform can analyze in real time what’s attacking your network and validate the intrusion, Vorstack chief executive Joe Eandi told VentureBeat.

Read more on VentureBeat: SaaS security startup Vorstack reaps $5.2 million