It’s a modern marketer’s dream to view each customer’s every experience with a brand in real time across web, mobile, social, offline channels, and email — and have the capability to communicate, present offers, and manage experiences at precisely the same rate.

That 1-to-1 marketing dream is getting closer and closer to reality.

In fact, this is precisely the promise of customer engagement platform Sitecore’s new “Experience Database,” a unified big data approach to customer information. The company launched the new platform, which will replace its existing customer experience engine soon, today in public beta.

And, it claims, this capability makes it unique among other enterprise vendors such as Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.

“I think we are the first,” Sitecore chief strategy officer Darren Guarnaccia told me yesterday. “This really frees up marketers — you no longer have to make the sacrifices you had to make before.”

Marketers who are struggling with the ongoing invasion of technology into their chosen domain could be forgiven for asking how an alphabet-soup suite of technology that includes terms like NoSQL, MongoDB, Azure, and big data frees them up, exactly. It does so by pushing the technology to the background, Guarnaccia says, while taking away constraints of earlier systems.

“Marketers want to be da Vinci, be the artiste,” he told me. “But there will be some people who care … in large enterprises, IT is still at the table.”

Diving into the tech

A quick dive into the technology might be helpful, even for artistes. Previous versions of Sitecore ran on SQL Server, a database for structured data like names, email addresses, and phone numbers. The new version runs the NoSQL database MongoDB, which stores unstructured data. This means that you don’t need to know in advance exactly what kind of data you’ll be collecting: You can collect a lot more data, and different kinds of it, and you can typically access and analyze your data faster.

“Marketers have 23 variables with most solutions,” Guarnaccia says. “But products can have hundreds or a thousand fields … now you don’t have to pick, and you don’t have to be a fortune teller.”

The example Guarnaccia gives is that of a brewery customer of Sitecore’s that is now testing the software. Previously, the company had created a new craft beer and wanted to reach out to all of its existing customers who had expressed an interest in craft beers with an announcement about the new brew. The beer-maker went back to its email list and found that it hadn’t tagged the data properly, and therefore, it couldn’t segment their list to just message those customers who like craft beers.

Crystal ball not required?

The promise of Sitecore’s new system is that the brewery wouldn’t need to have known what it couldn’t know: namely, what the future brings, including which products it might someday release. Instead, with Sitecore’s new technology, data like which pages a customer views or emails the customer has responded to are all saved and stored, and usable for unforeseen purposes when needed.

“To really own the experience, marketers need to know every customer and need to use that knowledge to shape every brand experience in real-time,” said Michael Seifert, Sitecore’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “From day one, we have been building out the Sitecore Experience Platform so that every channel interaction, every bit of customer insight, every automation, works together so that marketers can drive a seamless real-time experience for customers. The Sitecore Experience Database removes any limits marketers and IT face when working with previously disconnected data.”

No acquisitions “an advantage”