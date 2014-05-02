DataBeat is coming up on May 19-20, and we’re excited to announce a VC panel.

Session Speakers

Matt Ocko, General Partner, Data Collective Venture Capital

Scott Raney, Partner, Redpoint Ventures

Jake Flomenberg, Partner, Accel Partners

Here’s a bit more about the session:

Venture capitalists with a track record for investing in successful data disruptors will come together to explore where the next tranche of innovation will come from. What characterizes the next set of disruptors? How are they thinking differently about data and data science? What does it mean for the enterprise? Which technology partners can businesses now find to collect, store and use data in novel ways that will best enable them to grow?

Accel Partners’ Jake Flomenberg, one of the people responsible for the firm’s big data fund, bet on data-transformation startup Trifacta and well funded big data company Cloudera, has since decided to partner with Trifacta. That’s a good sign of the potential for Trifacta to become more ubiquitous.

Data Collective’s Matt Ocko has also invested in Trifacta, as well as Kaggle, which runs competitions for predictive modeling and provides modeling help for oil and gas companies.

And Redpoint’s Scott Raney got his firm in to RelateIQ, a startup with software that can make salespeople’s lives easier, thanks to smart collection and analysis of data that normally gets left aside.

These startups have picked up excellent traction, and backers like Raney, Ocko, and Flomenberg deserve credit for choosing technology that can actually make a clear impact on big companies’ profit-and-loss statements. During the session they will share some of the criteria they look at to assess startups potential, the trends they see emerging as the ecosystem matures, and which are the safest bets in terms of technology to stay ahead.

Stay tuned for more DataBeat program announcements this week, and you can find event details — including our full lineup of data visionaries — here.

