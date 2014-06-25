SAN FRANCISCO — Today, Google announced news things in Google Drive: Google Slides, native Microsoft Office editing, and Drive for Work.

With Google Slides, people can now create presentations right from their Android tablets. Google Drive had presentations already, but this is a new way to create slide decks with tablet-friendliness.

Google also announced native Microsoft Office editing, meaning that Office files can be opened, edited, and saved from within the Drive apps, all without changing the file type. While the company announced that it has more than 190 million users, this seems to be a quiet admission that it’s still no match for Microsoft Office and that Office is not going away. Google is now agreeing to play with it nicely.

Google Drive is also getting a “Drive for Work” offering, aimed at the enterprise. Drive for Work will have unlimited storage and will cost $10 per month, per user. It will have enhanced security and features traditionally important to the enterprise.

And in case we need to be convinced of how far Google Drive adoption has gone, Google exec Sundar Pichai shared that now, 72 of the top universities and 58 percent of Fortune 500 companies “have gone Google.”