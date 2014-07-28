Updated May 5, 2016 to reflect new pricing and business model details.

How do you keep track of an explosive emerging sector? With data, of course.

Today Venture Scanner, which tracks vendors in emerging tech sectors, launched a new tracking offering for the marketing automation market, called Marketing Automation Scan. According to CEO Nader Ghaffari, Venture Scanner gives corporations, analysts, consultants, investors, and startups a way to keep tabs on the vast array of solutions in a particular space.

“Venture Scanner is a platform for analyst coverage,” Ghaffari told me in a recent interview. “Venture Scanner’s platform, which sits on top of a wealth of data aggregated on private companies coupled with analyst workflow tools, enables our sector analysts to provide dynamic sector coverage.”

Marketing automation (MA) is the use of software and technologies to aid marketing across multiple channels, such as email, website, and social media. The MA industry is currently standing at the edge of Moore’s Chasm: the hard-to-bridge gap between ‘early adopters’ and ‘early majority.’ In order to leap across the divide, the main protagonists are building a stockpile of explosive solutions. After two consecutive years of 50 percent annual revenue growth, the industry has grown from a handful of systems to over 300 products.

MA vendors are busy building weapons of mass marketing that could change how all businesses, not just those with corporate-size budgets, communicate with their customers. This rapid expansion creates a problem for anyone interested in understanding who is likely to light the blue touchpaper and rocket over the chasm first.

Within the Venture Scanner lexicon, a ‘scan’ is an overall view of data and insights on any emerging technology sector. It includes a dynamic map of all the companies in the sector, curated daily news, and original analyst insights. The aim for Venture Scanner is to make it easy to continuously stay on top of sectors of interest, monitor the individual companies within that sector, and find opportunities.

Venture Scanner already has a number of scans in its portfolio, ranging from 3D printing to Digital Health, Bitcoin to Internet of things, and Connected Transportation to Financial Technology. The company’s latest data-store takes on the marketing automation industry, and Venture Scanner analyst Dong Liu is clear on why the sector requires a data-driven resource.

“This is one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry,” Liu told me. “The sector encompasses a broad range of marketing functions, including email marketing, social media marketing, website analytics, search engine optimization, and others. We aim to help the players, purchasers, investors, and acquirers continuously keep a pulse on the sector and make informed decisions.”

Using Venture Scanner couldn’t be simpler.

When you subscribe to the Marketing Automation Scan you gain access to a dashboard that contains links and updates from every vendor in the space. At the time of writing, the scan included 332 companies, 113 of which are funded to the tune of $3.04 billion.

From this dashboard, you can find out more about every single company within the scan. You can watch the Latest Coverage tab to see which products are being added and the content that is being distributed by the MA companies, such as earnings reports and when vendors are mentioned in articles and blog posts. You can easily digest the entire funding landscape and drill down into details on each company in the sector.

I asked Ghaffari how the underlying technology works to keep Venture Scanner subscribers up-to-date on their chosen sectors.

“Our approach is one part technology and one part analyst context. Our system aggregates the available data on companies and organizes companies into clusters. Our analysts then arrange these clusters into dynamic maps that represent a technology sector like Marketing Automation. The system then continuously refreshes the scans while our analysts build ongoing insights on top of that data,” Ghaffari explains.

With so many emerging and established products in the marketing automation marketplace, it can be difficult to answer the important questions. Who are all these companies, and how do they stack up against one another? What are the key drivers for success in this sector and which companies are exhibiting them? Who within the space is most likely to cross the chasm between those that have taken on MA solutions early and those that have the numbers to explode sustained growth in the industry.

That’s the $22 billion question, and Venture Scanner believes it has the data-driven answers.

Venture Scanner is available now, and its pricing is based on scope to produce a custom startup landscape report and dataset.