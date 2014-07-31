We’re hosting the first inaugural GrowthBeat conference next week in San Francisco, focused entirely on the science and art of marketing via technology. Tickets are $900 — but we want to give you a chance to win free access.

It’s going to be amazing. Literally.

Facebook‘s VP of Growth, Alex Shultz will be presenting. So will the VP of product marketing for Salesforce. HootSuite’s VP of customer experience will be speaking, as will Zappo’s head of demand gen and B2B marketing Bizo‘s CMO, David Karel. Oracle’s marketing cloud SVP will be there. Walmart.com’s senior director of marketing will be too. EventBrite’s user growth guru will present on what his company is doing. Scott Brinker, the Chief MarTec himself will speak, and Jeremiah Owyang, Mr. Web Strategist, will pontificate. Ina Fried and SurveyMonkey’s GM of audience, plus Atlassian’s head of marketing operations will be on-stage. So will O’Reilly Media’s director of market research, and Ben Parr.

And many, many, many more. That’s just a sampling.

In other words, we’ve got an all-star line-up of expert marketers, technologists, futurists, theorists, and, more than anything else, practitioners of the art and craft of building interest, creating demand, and aligning products to markets.

All in one place, all at one time. And we want to give (some of you) free tickets.

To enter the competition, just tell us this: What’s the the best example you know of where marketing technology has been used in the real world to deliver actual results?

