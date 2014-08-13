For many brands, online ad campaigns take place across multiple platforms, so any tool that makes it more efficient to run these campaigns is quite welcome. A startup called AdStage lets you control and run campaigns on Facebook, Bing, Google AdWords, and LinkedIn all from one place, and it announced today that it has closed $6.25 million in new funding.

AdStage is also announcing the release of a new app, Automated Rules, which lets you automate campaigns based on rules and recipes you set, even if you’re offline.

“We were inspired by the simplicity and brilliance of the automation rules IFTTT created and wanted to do the same for ad campaign management. It’s a huge step forward toward our vision of easy online advertising. We’re helping advertisers create their own custom algorithms to meet their goals with a simple self-serve interface,” said co-founder and chief executive Sahil Jain in a statement.

The space AdStage is attempting to help tame is a growing one. Worldwide digital ad spending is projected to reach just over $140 billion by the end of the year and to hit above $213 billion in 2018, according to eMarketer.

Since debuting at Launch in March 2013 and picking up $2.53 million in funding prior to this round, AdStage has gotten more than 1,000 businesses to link their ad accounts to its service, and more than $25 million in ad spending has been done with AdStage. The company counts New Relic, Zenefits, Shots, and Hired among its customers.

At the time of its previous round of financing, last summer, the company also announced that it had acquired Semply, an iOS app for Google AdWords reporting, turning it into AdStage’s analytics dashboard for Google AdWords on its mobile app.

Verizon Ventures, Digital Garage, Newbury Ventures, Freestyle Capital, Chris Noble, and Neal Dempsey made up this round’s investors. The company will use the new funding to move to bigger offices, continue to grow its business, and integrate with additional major ad networks.

Jain previously founded Y Combinator and SV Angel-backed Trigger.io. Prior to that, Jain worked at AOL after dropping out of UC Berkeley, and before that, spent time at Yahoo Mobile after dropping out of high school.