If you’re over the default Phone app on your iPhone, then you’re in luck.

Humin, a contacts app for iOS, launched today; and it’s smarter and a heck of a lot more intuitive than what you get with your iPhone out of the box.

Once Humin is installed, it’ll learn who you call the most and who’s the most relevant in your day-to-day life. This means you can say bye-bye to an alphabetized list and hello to contacts that are categorized by location, the day, and the time of day. It’s contextual and that means quicker access to the contacts you need when (and where) you need them.

This app also lets you search in a more intuitive way. Instead of searching by surname, you can search based on information about how you know a person. So, you could feasibly search, “She lives in L.A.” and you’ll get a tidy list of results that fit the bill. Humin can accomplish this by pulling data from a variety of sources via a connection graph. Some of these sources include Facebook, Gmail, and LinkedIn.

Once Humin gets its arrangements with U.S. carriers ironed out, it will be able to show your missed calls and voicemails right from within the app — no Phone app required.

Future developments might involve integrating the app with wearable devices and cars. The potential there for smart contacts is undeniable.

Humin is available in the U.S. today with a U.K. launch is expected sometime in the near future. The company was founded in 2013 in San Francisco. It currently has 24 employees and has Ankur Jain at the helm as CEO.