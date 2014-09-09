Hubspot’s massive 3,600-marketer study on the state of inbound marketing shows that blogging is quite possibly the most important thing a performance marketer can do.

The only problem? Proving ROI is still a challenge.

“Blog, blog, blog, blog,” said report author Joe Chernov when I asked him what inbound marketing techniques had the biggest return on investment. “In fact, companies that are prioritizing blogging are 13 times more likely to be increasing ROI year-over-year.”

Lucky 13, I suppose.

Today Hubspot releases its massive 53-page report on the state of inbound — inbound marketing, inbound sales, and even inbound customer service. According to the report, 82 percent of marketers are now using inbound tactics.

Interestingly, while marketers said that proving ROI was one of the most critical things to unlocking future budget increases, they also said it was the hardest thing to do … and ranked it last on the priority list. That’s at least partly due to the still-confusing alphabet soup proliferation of hard-to combine marketing tech tools.

“Marketers consistently responded that it’s hard to select different tools and stitch together those tools,” he told me. “And when they do the result is not what they expect.”

Hard or not, ROI is one of the report’s six key findings: