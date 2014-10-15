In his last company, Scott Vaughan generated in excess of 85,000 leads per month. At Integrate, his goal is to automate the last mile of high-end lead generation.

All $30 billion of it.

“The top of the funnel — search, display, programmatic advertising — that’s been automated,” Integrate CMO Vaughan told me recently. “At the bottom of the funnel, you have Oracle, Salesforce, your website, CRM, marketing automation, and content management. But in the middle, between your automated marketing and your marketing cloud … is a very, very manual and fragmented set of processes to drive demand generation and performance.”

Hence, I suppose, the company name.

Integrate is a four-year-old company that has built a network, of sorts, connecting sales-and-marketing dependent businesses with upwards of 3,500 media partners. The businesses need leads, the media partners need ad revenue, and Integrate connects them in a structured way. If you’re a business looking for leads, you set up a campaign, define your criteria, and input your instructions.

Integrate tells you which media partners would work best. You can invite your own preferred media partners onto the platform if you wish, or you can simply pick from the publishers in the marketplace.

Once your campaign is initiated, your chosen media partners upload normalized data — leads, prospects, clicks, and more — into Integrate, which then verifies all contact information. Anything that does not validate gets passed back to the partner for replacement or fixing. The result, Vaughan says, is clean, formatted data, tagged with subIDs for source, time, and other information, that can be ingested straight into Salesforce, another CRM system, or a marketing automation system.

Clean, formatted data compares well to the old way of doing things: Manual imports from various Excel spreadsheets, with varying degrees of data completeness, accuracy, and normalization.

Businesses currently spend millions with third-party media partners to drive prospects, Integrate says. Then they get that data from each partner in often incompatible spreadsheets, and have to review each line item for correctness themselves before sending the data into marketing operations.

“We do acquisition, automation, integration, and measurement,” Vaughan says. “Lead velocity is expedited, you get clean data going in, you get what you paid for. No company that we have found yet is doing all those pieces.”

I’ll confess, I haven’t found another company doing this either.

Something the company is doing must be working — Integrate works with clients like Dell, HP, and DocuSign and is growing new customers at 20 percent per month right now, Vaughan told me.

The platform works best for B2B tech companies, B2C brands, and B2B media companies, where Integrate focuses. These companies need a big pipeline of leads for big-ticket items such as SaaS services for enterprise, PCs for consumers, and more.

“This is a big market,” Vaughan says. “Businesses currently spend $30 billion per year on demand gen. Even if we just focused on Eloqua, Pardot, and Marketo customers, that’s about 6,000 customers today.”

Integrate isn’t the only one attempting to simply marketing for B2B and B2C enterprises. Most of the big players are in various stages of building and acquiring technologies to assemble in marketing clouds in the hopes that one vendor can satisfy all or nearly all of your marketing needs.

According to Integrate’s Vaughan, high-end lead-gen is one area where they have not quite succeeded.