Digital Reasoning, calling itself “a leader in cognitive computing,” today announced $24 million in funding led by Goldman Sachs. The New York company says it will use the new capital to expand its financial services and “accelerate cognitive computing innovation.”

Today San Francisco-based Boku, a mobile payments company that specializes in carrier billing, announced a $13.5 million raise in a public filing today. The filing names Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer, suggesting that Index Ventures may have participated in the round.

Waterline Data Science, a startup with software for indexing all of the data stored in companies’ Hadoop repositories for holding, processing, and analyzing lots of different kinds of information, announced $7 million in funding today. Menlo Ventures led the round. Sigma West also participated.

Idibon, a San Francisco-based startup that has developed applications that make sense of text in scores of languages, has raised $5.5 million in new funding. Altpoint Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Morningside Ventures led the new round.

London-based KweekWeek today announced a $3.25 million raise to expand its event discovery service. The round was led by “private angel investors with backgrounds in the banking, entertainment and technology industry,” according to the official company release.

Paintzen today announced its New York and San Francisco debut after testing its on-demand painting service in “over 4,000 rooms.” The New York-based company’s $1.81 million round was led by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Nextview Ventures, Quotidian Ventures, Angelpad, and Barbara Corcoran.

