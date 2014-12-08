Vimeo today announced that Vimeo Pro subscribers will now be able to upload their videos in 4K, aka ultra high-definition video quality.

Vimeo is far from the only online video service starting to offer content in 4K. In the last year, Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime have all started offering access to 4K quality videos. Of course, to enjoy 4K video, you need to have a 4K TV capable of delivering the increased high-definition picture (otherwise, it’s wasted). However, as such TVs come down in cost, the opportunity for 4K content is growing.

This announcement doesn’t provide a way for Vimeo users to stream content at the 4K rate, which is extremely data intensive due to the higher quality, but rather simply upload that content in the 4K format. Video creators with the $200 annual Pro subscription can then add the option for people to download those files in 4K, either as a free or paid option.

The new higher quality video download option was first offered for Video Game High School Season 3 and A Film About Coffee, both of which did very well in terms of downloads, according to the company. Vimeo said it is working on bringing 4K streaming to the service in the near future but that this was a nice perk to give to its Pro users in the meantime.