Verne Global raises $98M

Verne Global, a U.K.-based developer of energy efficient data centers, announced it has raised $98 million in new funding. Icelandic asset management and private equity firm Stefnir led the round, with existing investors Wellcome Trust, Novator Partners, and General Catalyst also participating.

MongoDB, the company behind the popular NoSQL database by the same name, disclosed last Friday in a regulatory filing that it has secured $80 million inventure funding, giving the company some more time to get itself ready to go public. An unnamed “sovereign wealth fund” led the round, according to a company statement on Monday. Altimeter Capital, Goldman Sachs, NEA, Sequoia Capital, and funds managed by T. Rowe Price also participated.

Augmedix lands $16M

Augmedix, a developer of Google Glass software for doctors to replace a lot of their data entry, announced it has raised $16 million in new funding from existing investors Emergence Capital and DCM.

Kit Check grabs $12M

Kit Check, a company that provides hospital pharmacy kit processing and medication tracking software, announced it has raised $12 million in new funding. Kaiser Permanente Ventures led the round, with Rex Health Ventures and existing investors New Leaf Venture Partners, Sands Capital Ventures, Easton Capital Investment Group, and LionBird also participating.

Percolata raises $5M

Percolata, a startup that uses sensors and in-store analytics to help stores better regulate their staffing needs based on in-store traffic, emerged from stealth and announced it has raised $5 million in new funding. Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Foundation Capital, Pierre Lamond, Professor Bernd Girod, Jeff Hammerbacher, Eric Feng and other investors provided the funding.

Accengage grabs $3M

Accengage, whose mobile customer relationship management tools including push-notifications, in-app messaging, and mobile retargeting, announced today it has raised $3 million in new funding. OTC Agregator and Mobile First Alliance provided the funding.

Jumping on a conference call during your train ride to work, and need to pull up that slide deck the client sent you earlier? Well, good luck sifting through your phone’s apps and content to find it. But that challenge is something a group of former Amazon, Apple, and Googleemployees set out to fix with Gluru, a startup building an upcoming set of mobile apps that contextually serve you with what you need. Gluru is announcing today that it has raised $1.5 million in new funding.

