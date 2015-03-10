Telemedicine apps that bridge the gap between caregivers and people who need care continue to attract funding.

The latest example of this is Pager, a New York-based company that provides on-demand doctor visits on iOS devices in New York City only (for the moment).

The company has now raised its first official round of $10.4 million from existing seed investors Lux Capital and Montage Ventures, as well as new investors Goodwater Capital and Summation Health Ventures (a strategic partnership between the MemorialCare and Cedars-Sinai health systems).

The new financing, Pager said, will be used to expand its service into new markets and onto new devices. It’s also working on integrating its services with existing insurance programs.

Pager launched in May 2014.