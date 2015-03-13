Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

Foodpanda, the meal delivery service, yesterday announced that it has secured another $110 million funding round from Rocket Internet AG, as well as from existing and new investors. The company has now raised more than $200 million since its launch in 2012.

Last week two Moscow-based venture funds, Leta Capital and Simile Venture Partners, announced they invested “nearly $3 million” in Double Data, a Russian startup developing big data solutions for financial institutions.

The details of the deal were not disclosed, but Double Data co-founder Maxim Ginzhuk told East-West Digital News that Leta led the round, and that the investors received a minority stake “of a fairly standard size for a Series A round.”

This list will be updated with breaking funding news all day. Check back for more.