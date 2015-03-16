You, dear VentureBeat reader, tend to like The Daily Show, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, and The Colbert Report.

In addition to being tech- and business-oriented, you’re also likely to be politically active, a music lover, and a food lover.

Or at least that’s what Cubeyou+ says about you.

Cubeyou+ is today announcing its customer profile and audience measurement platform to replace audience surveys and focus groups.

For the past five years, the company has been collecting and cataloging online interactions in the U.S. by 140 million users with 55 million brands via social media, representing about 70 percent of the total spending population.

That has been used to create 10 million user profiles, whose aggregate patterns help portray what customers of brands like, watch, think, feel, and buy.

“All of this technology was in our belly, [and] we were using it internally,” cofounder and CEO Federico Treu told me. Founded in 2009, the company previously provided marketing research on social media conversations and patterns.

It is now making this platform directly available to a few selected marketing and ad agency clients, as it rolls toward general availability.

Treu noted that there has been automation of marketing, sales, customer relationship, and other tools.

“What’s missing,” he said, “is the automating of marketing research.”

The platform does not track what those 10 million people are saying to each other. Instead, these 10 million — taken to be representative of the entire U.S. population — are tracked by their interactions, such as where and how often they like, share, or post.

For department store Belk and its digital marketing agency iCrossing, Cubeyou+ discerned that its millennial customers are 98 percent female and mostly mid to late twenties.

Slightly over half are married, and three quarters have a college education. They are also heavily into fashion, take care of their homes with design and technology items, and are conscious of health and wellness but not that much into sports.

Those customer profiles can then be benchmarked against other customer segments and against competing department stores. The agency uses them and other assessments about product preferences, shopping habits, hobbies, personality types, and other dimensions to target the right messages, the most effective media outlets, and even product development.

Of course, this kind of profiling is commonly used by agencies to tailor their pitches and orient their media buys. But Treu said that competitors supplying such information — such as MRI, Experian Simmons, and Nielsen — have typically relied on surveys.

“They ask a bunch of questions about needs and products,” he said, using samples of about 25,000 people talking about a few thousand brands.

“Our sample is 10 million,” he pointed out, with an updating of profiles every 24 hours. The company said survey-takers generally update their assessments every six months, and added that direct observation of user behavior can be more accurate than self-reported observations.

Treu said that his company’s platform is somewhere between sentiment analysis, which tracks topics while Cubeyou+ tracks profiles, and surveys.

“The closest to [what we’re doing] is Facebook Audience Interests,” he said, noting that Cubeyou+ is “completely different” because Facebook is focused primarily on its own population to glean insights for ads.

By contrast, he said, Cubeyou+ is “like Facebook Audience Interests on steroids.”