Prominent venture capital firm Index Ventures has raised $706 million for a new growth fund, according to a new filing today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Officially designated as Index Ventures Growth III (Jersey) LP, the new fund, which comes out to 650 Euros, according to a clarification in the filing, will enable Index to keep investing in startups right alongside other venture heavyweights that have raised new funds recently, including Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. And last year Google Ventures allocated $100 million for a Europe expansion. (Hat tip to Fortune’s Dan Primack for flagging the filing.)

Spruce has hit a growth spurt. The San Francisco company has expanded its dermatology telemedicine service to cover far more skin conditions, and has taken another large chunk of venture capital to fuel its national expansion.

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers led the new $15 million funding round, with participation from Baseline Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and Google Ventures. These same players, with the exception of Google Ventures — contributed to a $2 millionseed round for Spruce during 2014.

