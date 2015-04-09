Apple Watch preorders begin tonight, and it officially becomes available April 24. While we’ve already known about all of the models and their prices for a while now, one thing’s missing: an easy way to see all of the information on a single page.

The Apple Watch website has a gallery that lets you browse through each model, but it doesn’t do a good job of showing you all of the differences if you want to quickly compare them. As such, we’ve decided to put everything together in an easy-to-read table.

Remember that regardless of which Apple Watch model you get, the device’s functionality is the same. The models are separated below by the case material followed by the wristband type and color. Each one links you to the corresponding product page on Apple’s online store.



All in all, buyers have 38 models to choose from. After you settle on the model and its corresponding price, keep in mind the Apple Watch has some hidden costs that your wallet may not appreciate.