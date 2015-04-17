Fact – It’s challenging being a marketer in a world with so much chaos. There is a constant marketing war waging between organic and paid tactics, with each side claiming success across past, present, and future. Meanwhile, online users are spending 28 percent of their time on social media and the rest on email, watching videos, exploring on search engines, playing games, blogging, and possibly working…across numerous devices; meaning that it has never been so difficult to gain the attention of your target audience.

So what’s the one silver bullet marketers are using to improve their performance? The answer is conversion rate optimization tools (CRO). VentureBeat recently released a report entitled – Conversion Optimization: How to win at performance marketing.

While this all encompassing report evaluates 2,938 CRO tool users across 3.1M websites and 36 vendors, the major takeaway is that on average, companies using a CRO tool are seeing a 223 percent increase in ROI. As for the outliers in the report, which are pretty standard, roughly 5 percent of companies using a CRO tool reported ROI increases of over 1,000 percent and 5 percent reported a loss on ROI between -10 percent to -200 percent.

Back to the average though. 223 percent is a compelling number to take to your team and/or your boss. Whether you’re looking to optimize your paid channels, social, email or get a better understanding of existing traffic and strategy, investing in a CRO tool could be the answer you’ve been looking for…

The list of metrics CRO tools can impact is vast and includes:

A/B split testing Bounce rates Email metrics Average page views Concept testing tools Exit rates Average time on site Conversion rate Funnel analysis Mobile analytics Site speed Visitor loyalty Multivariate testing Split test percentages Website analytics Scrollmaps User testing/feedback Website heatmapping

While each of the preceding tactics warrants a certain measure of focus, the top 3 metrics that marketers are most concerned with consist of conversion rate, split test percentages and bounce rate according to the latest VB Insight report.

