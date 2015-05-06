Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

San Francisco-based Zenefits announced today that it raised another $500 million from a host of top-tier investors, money the company says will help it accelerate its already torrid rate of growth.

The latest round is the company’s Series C and was led by Fidelity Management and Research Company and TPG. In addition, there was participation by Insight Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures.

Read more

Site monitoring startup Chartbeat announced a $15.5 million raise today from investors Harmony Partners, DFJ, Index Ventures, Jason Calacanis, and others.

Read more

Wrike, one of several companies with apps for tracking tasks for teams, announced today that it’s taken on $15 million in new funding. Scale Venture Partners led the new round. Bain Capital Ventures and DCM also participated.

Read more

Ecommerce startup Cricket’s Circle raises $2.25M to expand

Cricket’s Circle, a product recommendation site for mothers-to-be and prospective gift buyers, announced today that it has raised $2.25 million in a round co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Lerer Hippeau Ventures, along with participation from General Catalyst and BoxGroup. CEO Rachel Blumenthal plans to put the funding to use by investing in both talent and marketing initiatives for the burgeoning baby gift registry hot spot, which launched in 2014.

More: Cricket’s Circle

Sherpaa has raised a $2.25 million round, bringing its total funding to $8 million. The investors are O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Softbank, and Draper and Associates. Sherpaa gives employees access to physicians 24/7 through phone or asynchronous text communication. It also provides “insurance navigators,” human representatives who can help answer any questions employees may have about their plan.

Read more

Enterprise productivity startup Incentive raises $1.7M to expand

Incentive announced today during the Collision conference in Las Vegas, Nevada that it has successfully raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round. This funding will be used to bolster product development efforts as well as support the company’s impending U.S. expansion.

More: Incentive

Travel deals startup Jetbay receives $1.6M from ChinaRock

Jetbay, a platform designed for travelers to organize and book private tours to China, announced today that it has closed a $1.6M Seed round led by ChinaRock Capital Management. An offshoot of WOWO — an e-commerce platform known as the “Groupon of China” — Jetbay will use the funding to provide additional packages and other experiences to fill in the gaps where other travel services have “left off.”

More: Jetbay

This list will be updated with breaking funding news all day. Check back for more.