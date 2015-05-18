Apple is working on a new batch of Apple Watch features that will fill some of the gaps left in the first version of the device, which officially launched April 24.

9to5Mac reported that an upcoming software update will add a “Find My Watch” feature, which will allow users to track a lost Watch using an iPhone. The feature will also lock or remotely wipe all the data off the device.

The feature was reportedly in development well before the launch of the Watch, but Apple engineers were challenged to find a way to connect a lost Watch to the Internet. The Watch relies on the iPhone for most of its Internet connectivity.

Apple is also working on a way for the Watch to notify a user when the heart rate monitor detects an irregular heartbeat. However, 9to5Mac’s source said that Apple is working through some regulatory issues around the new feature.

9to5Mac’s sources said Apple hopes to add a blood pressure monitor and sleep tracking features in the near future, with glucose/blood sugar sensors scheduled for the longer term.

The report also said Apple is working on allowing third-party watch face “Complications” — small widgets indicating activity levels, battery life, alarm clocks, upcoming calendar events, and the current temperature on many of Apple’s included Apple Watch clock faces.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is now testing a new version of Watch OS that would allow users to see, for example, the number of tweets they’re mentioned in on the face of their Watch.