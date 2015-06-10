Marketing automation drives efficiency. It helps identify, qualify, convert, and grow (up/cross-sell) customers by delivering automated, relevant messages across channels. And it’s no longer just for B2B companies.

We found in our recent report on marketing automation that companies adopting these tools are generating outsized leads, conversions, and revenue — so why have only 5 percent of businesses done so?

In a word, complexity.

Findings from 243 marketing automation users show that marketing automation:

Delivers value: 80 percent of MAP users see their leads increase, and 77 percent see conversions increase.

Is hard to choose: The top challenge in vendor selection is simply understanding the differences in functionality between them.

Isn’t easy to implement: Only 29 percent said they had no issues or delays in getting results.

Marketing automation is not a homogenous market.

Many people think of marketing automation as a single category, but there are substantial distinctions to take into account. Two important distinctions are company type and size they serve: B2B versus B2C, and small business to large enterprise.

But even if you know which vendors align approximately with your company size and type, you still have to consider specific features (we looked at 28 in our report), services, integrations, support, and more.

Existing users, though, having moved past the challenges of vendor selection and deployment, plan to spend the same or more next year. Only 1 percent plan to discontinue spending on marketing automation.

In this webinar you will learn how to:

Select the right vendor for you

Understand and avoid delays and challenges

Maximize ROI by using tactics that work best

VB Insight also surveyed 24 of the most important vendors, conducted dozens of interviews, and incorporated market share data from partners that spider close to 20 million websites.

